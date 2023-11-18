Pittsburgh Weather: Another dry weekend, but temperatures start to dip

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh saw 0.68" of rain yesterday and that puts our monthly total up to just 0.73".

Not much but the rain yesterday was needed and with another solid rain chance on the way on Tuesday, my hope is we can get back to seeing off-and-on rain chances every four to five days.

Conditions throughout the day - November 18, 2023

Today and Sunday will be dry and slightly below average when it comes to temperatures. I have us hitting 46 for today's high with a high of 49 on Sunday. Morning lows are in the mid to low 30s for most places this morning and lows will be around 5 degrees colder on Sunday. Sunrise today is at 7:10 with sunset happening at 5:01.

Heading downtown to Light Up Night? Here's how it will be!

Monday's sunset is at 5 and after that sunsets will occur before 5 p.m. for the next couple of weeks.

Looking ahead there is high uncertainty with rain chances and temperatures for the days leading up to Thanksgiving. It now looks like the best chance for rain will occur on Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours.

Most of Wednesday is now looking dry with another rain chance now arriving on Thanksgiving morning. It looks like Thanksgiving afternoon will be dry at this point.

Impacts for your holiday travel this week!

With changes in when and where rain will be for next week, temperatures have also made some big changes.

The biggest change is Thanksgiving Day, where I had temperatures in just the low 30s for highs yesterday.

While temperatures will be dropping, I now have highs hitting the low 40s.

I also have Wednesday temperatures nearly ten degrees warmer than I had yesterday.

7-day forecast: November 18, 2023

