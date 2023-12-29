Pittsburgh Weather: A winter-like chill returns with rain and snow showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Winter is back!

We're starting off with temperatures in the 30s, but it's not nearly as foggy or rainy as yesterday morning.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy. We're going to watch for some rain and snow showers to move in this evening after sunset and will likely last into tomorrow. Highs are lowering into the upper 30s to lower 40s for the next several days with mornings lows in the low 30s.

Temperatures and conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

Saturday could get a little dicey due to the rain and snow showers. Snow showers will eat up most of the morning, but then switch back over into a mix by the afternoon with rising temperatures. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, but higher elevations and the I-80 corridor could up to a couple of inches.

We're going to remain in an unsettled weather pattern leading into the new year.

Conditions over the next five days KDKA Weather Center

There could be some light snow around for New Year's Eve, but those midnight celebrations are looking decent but cold in the low 30s! More flurries stick around New Year's Day, but it should taper off by that night.

Highs will remain in the upper 30s to lower 40s over the next week.

7-day forecast: December 29, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!