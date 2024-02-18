Pittsburgh Weather: A sunny yet chilly Sunday ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another cold one is in store today!

Temperatures are in the teens to start the morning with wind chills in the singles, but we slightly warm back to the upper 30s this afternoon with plentiful sunshine!

It will also stay relatively breezy with winds out of the west between 10-20 mph & gusts up to 35 mph. Skiing weather still looks great since the mountains had that fresh snowfall and around-freezing temperatures this afternoon!

Temperature and windchill throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Overnight, lows drop back into the low 20s and some stray lake-effect flurries could fly around the I-80 corridor.

Conditions for skiing on Sunday, February 18, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

This quiet weather pattern stays in place through midweek with highs back to the 40s starting tomorrow, just in time for President's Day. With the sunshine and above-freezing temperatures, we should melt off the rest of the snow, but muddy conditions could be an issue earlier in the week.

Rain and snow chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

We have a couple of days with highs in the 50s midweek.

Our next best chance for some rain showers will be Thursday as a cold front slides through.

This will cool us off for the following weekend with highs back in the 30s/40s with the chance for some more light snow.

7-day forecast: February 18, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

