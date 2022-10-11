Pittsburgh Weather: A pleasant Tuesday before wet weather arrives

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is going to be another fantastic day, by the way. Highs today should be around 70° after we saw highs yesterday in the mid-60s. It may even be warm for some. Winds should be out of the south at around 5mph. Morning lows are in the mid-40s and noon temperatures should be in the low-60s.

Daily average High: 65 Low: 45

Sunrise: 7:28 Sunset: 6:47

Today: Warmer, still pleasant!

Any Alert Days Ahead?: After today, the rest of the week is active. Storms will be possible after 8p on Wednesday but our storm chance starts at midnight and goes through 5a in the morning as warmer air quickly moves in.

Aware: While there are rain chances for the weekend, they're just in the isolated-to-low scattered range. Most of the weekend will be dry.

Let's talk about Thursday's rain and storm chance now with the low chance for severe weather in place. The Storm Prediction Center has pegged just a tiny sliver of our area under a 'marginal,' level of one out of five risks for the day. The strong straight-line wind is the main concern. With more info and data being available this morning I have a better handle on what you should expect to occur.

We will get in a quick push of warmer air right around midnight on Thursday morning. This will bring a west-to-east line of showers and storms. Could even bring some hail. Once this line lifts to the north, all eyes will be on the north-south line of rani and potential storms. This is where any severe weather for us will come from. The Storm Prediction Center notes our severe weather chances on their Wednesday outlook map. The reason they do this, even though our storm chance peaks on Thursday morning, is that their 'days' start at 6a in the morning and end the following day at 5:59a. This is a better way of tracking severe weather outlooks as it keeps severe weather events on the same potential day when storms are most likely to occur.

After Thursday's rain, there will continue to be chances for rain through the weekend but two of the days (Friday, and Sunday) are down to just isolated rain chances. That means most won't see a drop of rain. It now looks like we can expect scattered rain chances on Saturday but that looks to arrive fairly late in the day.

7-day forecast: Oct. 11, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

