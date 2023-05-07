Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: A mild, quiet end to Sunday, isolated showers possible overnight

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (5/7)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (5/7) 02:51

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A few isolated showers are moving out to our east this evening, and we'll be in for a mild, quiet Sunday night.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Scattered showers Sunday and Monday night.

headlines-center-camera-1.png
KDKA Weather Center

A few isolated showers are possible overnight, but we'll wake up to a cloudy and dry Monday with high temperatures heading into the lower to mid-70s. The average high this time of year is 70, and temperatures will be warmer than normal for daytime highs all week. 

Clouds will part for a bit later Monday morning but build back in by late afternoon, bringing a chance for a few isolated showers Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

7-day-rain-graph.png
KDKA Weather Center

After that, we have a nice dry, warm stretch of weather through Friday, with highs approaching the upper 70s and close to 80 in areas south. 

Temperatures stay mild and comfortable next weekend, with a few scattered showers possible Saturday and for Mother's Day.

7-day-icast-1.png
KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 7:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.