Pittsburgh Weather: A mild, quiet end to Sunday, isolated showers possible overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A few isolated showers are moving out to our east this evening, and we'll be in for a mild, quiet Sunday night.

AWARE: Scattered showers Sunday and Monday night.

A few isolated showers are possible overnight, but we'll wake up to a cloudy and dry Monday with high temperatures heading into the lower to mid-70s. The average high this time of year is 70, and temperatures will be warmer than normal for daytime highs all week.

Clouds will part for a bit later Monday morning but build back in by late afternoon, bringing a chance for a few isolated showers Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

After that, we have a nice dry, warm stretch of weather through Friday, with highs approaching the upper 70s and close to 80 in areas south.

Temperatures stay mild and comfortable next weekend, with a few scattered showers possible Saturday and for Mother's Day.

