Pittsburgh Weather: A cool Monday gives way to more hot weather

By Falicia Woody

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (6/19)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (6/19) 03:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a cold one this morning, in fact, record cold. We tied the record low in Pittsburgh at 46 degrees. 

capture-1.png
KDKA Weather Center

But hopefully, you enjoyed the 70s and sunshine because it's gone after today for a while. Clouds will increase overnight as a warm front starts to settle in. On Monday, a few showers are possible during the morning commute, but most of us will be dry. 

It'll remain mostly cloudy for the rest of the day with some sun breaks in the afternoon. There is a chance for some isolated thunderstorms to develop in the evening especially north of Pittsburgh. Chances for severe weather appear very low but not zero. If anything were to happen, it would be a quick spin-up.

capture3.png
KDKA Weather Center

A ridge of high pressure will continue to move in for Tuesday which is the official start of summer at 5:14 AM. That heat will take over the region for several days. In fact, Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the low to mid-90s. With high humidity also expected, "feels like" temperatures will be in the low 100s which could prompt heat advisories and/or First Alert Weather Days. 

Thursday will be slightly rainy, with a few showers possible, and temperatures should back off into the 80s. But then another long, dry, and hot stretch of weather will pick back up Friday with highs in the upper 80s lasting into next weekend.

7day-1.png
KDKA Weather Center

Falicia Woody

Falicia Woody joined the KDKA First Alert Weather Team in March 2022. She is excited to be doing her dream job in Pittsburgh where she and her husband plan on setting up their lives.

First published on June 19, 2022 / 7:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

