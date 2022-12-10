Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: A cloudy Saturday with seasonable highs

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (12/10)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (12/10) 01:58

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are a few flakes this morning, but the biggest thing is icy spots with surface temperatures at the freezing mark or below so any rain that falls will freeze on contact and create patches of ice. 

  • Daily average High: 42° Low: 28°
  • Sunrise: 7:32a Sunset: 4:53p

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. for freezing rain in Somerset, the ridges, and Garrett County, Maryland. Rain showers overnight through Sunday morning with another chance of freezing rain.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

winter-wx-advisory.png
KDKA Weather Center

This afternoon we become mostly cloudy and seasonable with highs staying in the mid to upper 40s before our next system arrives bringing tonight bringing another chance for rain and even light freezing rain overnight.

tomorrow.png
KDKA Weather Center

Most of the showers wrap up early Sunday morning and temperatures will be in the low 40s for the Steelers game with cloudy skies.

Monday, we dry out after a few flurries early Monday. We will see more sunshine on Tuesday!

7-day.png
KDKA Weather Center

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 6:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

