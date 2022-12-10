Pittsburgh Weather: A cloudy Saturday with seasonable highs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are a few flakes this morning, but the biggest thing is icy spots with surface temperatures at the freezing mark or below so any rain that falls will freeze on contact and create patches of ice.

Daily average High: 42° Low: 28°

Sunrise: 7:32a Sunset: 4:53p

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. for freezing rain in Somerset, the ridges, and Garrett County, Maryland. Rain showers overnight through Sunday morning with another chance of freezing rain.

This afternoon we become mostly cloudy and seasonable with highs staying in the mid to upper 40s before our next system arrives bringing tonight bringing another chance for rain and even light freezing rain overnight.

Most of the showers wrap up early Sunday morning and temperatures will be in the low 40s for the Steelers game with cloudy skies.

Monday, we dry out after a few flurries early Monday. We will see more sunshine on Tuesday!

