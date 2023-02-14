PWSA lifts boil water advisory for all 6,000 customers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A boil water advisory impacting 6,000 people has been fully lifted, the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority announced on Wednesday.

A day earlier, the advisory was lifted for some neighborhoods but not others because the PWSA hadn't completed two tests within a 48-hour period yet. Now the authority said two water quality tests showed no evidence of microbial contamination so people no longer have to boil their water before using it.

An early-morning power outage on Sunday impacted a pump station. Water pressure was restored around 5 a.m. but because of the pressure loss, there was a chance that contaminants entered the water.

The PWSA recommends customers using their water for the first time since Sunday run their taps for at least one minute to help remove the stagnant water from the plumbing and bring in fresh water.

People can check a map online to make sure that the advisory was lifted in their neighborhood.