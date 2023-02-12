Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority issues precautionary boil advisory for several neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several Pittsburgh neighborhoods are currently under a precautionary boil water advisory following an early-morning power outage that impacted a pump station.

The outage caused low and no water pressure in Bloomfield, East Liberty, Friendship, Garfield, Highland Park, Homewood North, Morningside, North Point Breeze, Point Breeze, Shadyside, South Oakland, and Swisshelm Park.

Water pressure was restored around 5 a.m. but due to the pressure loss, there is a chance that contaminants can enter the water.

With that, more than 6,000 homes are impacted by the precautionary boil notice.

The PWSA will be conducting testing to ensure the water is safe to consume.

You can see a full list of water buffaloes below as well as see if you're in the impacted area on their website's searchable map.