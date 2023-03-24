Watch CBS News
Local News

Precautionary boil water advisory issued for parts of Pittsburgh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3/24)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3/24) 02:55

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for portions of Pittsburgh's East End.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority said Friday that a 20-inch water main break has impacted the Garfield Tank system. 

The advisory is for the following neighborhoods: Garfield, Central Lawrenceville, East Liberty, Highland Park, Morningside, Stanton Heights and Upper Lawrenceville. The advisory impacts approximately 4,400 households.

Water buffaloes will be placed at Oranmore Street at Somerville Street and Cornwall Street at North Atlantic Avenue, with more being added "soon," the PWSA said Friday.

"Crews are working around the clock to make full repairs. We will conduct testing to confirm adequate disinfectant levels and verify that the water is safe to consume," the release said.

Click here for more.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 6:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.