Precautionary boil water advisory issued for parts of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for portions of Pittsburgh's East End.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority said Friday that a 20-inch water main break has impacted the Garfield Tank system.

The advisory is for the following neighborhoods: Garfield, Central Lawrenceville, East Liberty, Highland Park, Morningside, Stanton Heights and Upper Lawrenceville. The advisory impacts approximately 4,400 households.

Due to a water main break and loss of pressure, PWSA has issued a boil water advisory for some East End neighborhoods. https://t.co/mM8EPp4ECy pic.twitter.com/wTVonaHXlX — Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) March 24, 2023

Water buffaloes will be placed at Oranmore Street at Somerville Street and Cornwall Street at North Atlantic Avenue, with more being added "soon," the PWSA said Friday.

"Crews are working around the clock to make full repairs. We will conduct testing to confirm adequate disinfectant levels and verify that the water is safe to consume," the release said.

Click here for more.