Popular Pittsburgh vegan restaurant Onion Maiden to close in April

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular Pittsburgh vegan restaurant is closing its doors.

Onion Maiden in Allentown will close its doors on April 2, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. 

In a Facebook post from late last month, Onion Maiden said, "Long story short, normal service will continue through March, but after that, who knows. Could be a brief hiatus, could be the conclusion. Basically, you will have two months to get your fill!"

The post said the restaurant continues to host pop-ups and events. 

