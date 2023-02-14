Popular Pittsburgh vegan restaurant Onion Maiden to close in April
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular Pittsburgh vegan restaurant is closing its doors.
Onion Maiden in Allentown will close its doors on April 2, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
In a Facebook post from late last month, Onion Maiden said, "Long story short, normal service will continue through March, but after that, who knows. Could be a brief hiatus, could be the conclusion. Basically, you will have two months to get your fill!"
The post said the restaurant continues to host pop-ups and events.
