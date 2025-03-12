Pittsburgh ranked as top city for St. Patrick's Day celebrations, report finds

Pittsburgh has been ranked as one of the top U.S. cities for St. Patrick's Day celebrations, according to a new report from WalletHub.

Coming in at No. 10 on the report, WalletHub gave the Steel City a total score of 60.22. For reference, Boston, Massachusetts, took the top spot on the list with a total score of 70.71.

WalletHub compared 200 of the largest cities across 15 metrics to find the best places to celebrate the holiday. The data set in the report ranges from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to the lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick's Day to the weather forecast.

The ranking gave high marks to Pittsburgh's St. Patrick's Day traditions (seven out of 200) and a top-15 rank for the city's safety and accessibility (13 out of 200).

Meanwhile, WalletHub gave less favorable grades for Pittsburgh's costs and annual holiday weather (113 and 183, respectively).

According to U.S. census data, more than 31.2 million people in the U.S. claim Irish ancestry, nearly six times the population of Ireland, WalletHub says.

"St. Patrick's Day celebrates the Irish, but it's become a beloved cultural holiday for millions of Americans regardless of their ancestry," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "The best cities for St. Patrick's Day combine rich traditions with tasty and affordable food, safe conditions to celebrate, and good weather."

The complete ranking and more information on the report can be found here.