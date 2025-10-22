Pittsburgh's Three Sister Bridges receive historic designation

Pittsburgh's Three Sister Bridges now carry a historic designation.

Pittsburgh City Council unanimously granted historic designation to the Andy Warhol, Rachel Carson and Roberto Clemente bridges. The three were built in 1924 and 1928, crossing the Allegheny River to connect the North Shore to Downtown.

Michael Baker International, which was responsible for the rehabilitation of the bridges from 2016 to 2023, said the Sister Bridges are the only trio of identical side-by-side bridges in the world.

During the rehabilitation project, the bridges got more than 600,000 LED lights that can be synchronized for light shows and they were also painted with a fresh coat of Aztec gold.

While it may be hard to picture the bridges as any other color than yellow, in 2015, the city and county conducted a poll, asking Pittsburghers if they should be painted a different color. Officials were considering painting the Warhol bridge silver, the Carson bridge green and the Celemente bridge yellow. More than 12,000 people voted, with 85% of them saying to keep the colors the same.

The three bridges, also called the 6th Street Bridge, 7th Street Bridge and 9th Street Bridge, were named after Pirate great Roberto Clemente, pop artist Andy Warhol and environmentalist Rachel Carson, all of whom left a mark on western Pennsylvania. In fact, the three of them were just inaugural inductees on the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame earlier this week.