The history behind Pittsburgh's Roberto Clemente Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This coming Sunday, the Roberto Clemente Bridge will officially reopen to the public.

This bridge, along with the Andy Warhol and Rachel Carson bridges, underwent a massive $85.6 million revamp that started in 2016.

Since that time, all three bridges received improvements to their steel, concrete and stone. They saw the replacements of their decks, sidewalks and stairs. Plus, they had improvements made to lighting, signages, pylons and piers, not to mention a fresh coat of Aztec Gold paint to make them stand out.

These bridges have been here for almost 100 years and Andy Masich, the president of the Heinz History Center, says that they are unique to our city.

"No other city in America has three identical sister bridges," said Masich. "The three sister bridges are really special bridges. They're self-anchoring, which means they don't need to be tied to the shore. They anchor on themselves with the way they are constructed with those gigantic eyebars. It's a kind of suspension bridge but unlike any other suspension bridge in the world."

What also makes these bridges so unique is that they are named after three great Pittsburghers: Andy Warhol, Rachel Carson and Roberto Clemente.

In fact, it was some 25 years ago that the city chose to name the 6th Street Bridge after Clemente. Masich says the bridge was named for the Pirates legend, not just because he was a good baseball player but because he was a compassionate person who ultimately died trying to help those who were less fortunate and in need.

"It's appropriate that when we cross over the Roberto Clemente Bridge, we remember a great man, a great baseball player and a great humanitarian," Masich said.

The bridge will officially be reopened on Dec. 31, the day in which, back in 1972, Clemente was tragically killed in a plane crash while on his way to deliver aid to earthquake-ravaged Nicaragua. But the bridge helps keep the Clemente name and his legacy alive in the city and for generations of Pittsburghers to come.