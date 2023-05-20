Jurors' names in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial to be sealed until verdicts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The judge in the Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting trial says the names of all potential and seated jurors will remain sealed until all the verdicts are in and potentially beyond that.

Defense attorneys for suspect Robert Bowers had filed a motion asking for juror records to be sealed. They said they were concerned people may try to intimidate or influence them if their names became public.

Judge Robert Colville says he may revisit the decision to seal jurors' info after the conclusion of the guilt and sentencing portions of the trial.

The jury pool was finalized earlier this week. Sixty-nine people are up for consideration in the death penalty trial that's expected to last several months, and if all goes as planned, opening statements will start after Memorial Day.

Attorneys will begin with a pool of 69 potential jurors and only 18 will be tapped. Twelve people will make up the jury, with six additional alternates.