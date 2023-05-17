Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial: Jury pool finalized

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The jury pool is finalized for the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter trial.

Sixty-nine people are up for consideration in the death penalty trial that's expected to last several months, and if all goes as planned, opening statements will start after Memorial Day.

Attorneys will begin with a pool of 69 potential jurors and only 18 will be tapped. Twelve people will make up the jury, with six additional alternates.

KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller asked attorney Phil DiLucente, "What happens next?"

"Now the prosecution, as well as the defense, can start at any time. They choose to start to utilize the peremptory strikes and in between now and when that will happen is going to be medical examinations of Mr. (Robert) Bowers," said DiLucente, a local defense attorney.

Psychiatric evaluations by the government's expert will now get underway. Bowers' defense attorneys are allowed to be present on the jail's property when that happens but can only talk to him during breaks.

The final jury step happens on May 25. That's when attorneys will meet to use their peremptory strikes, where both prosecutors and defense attorneys can eliminate any potential juror for any legal reason.

"Cumulatively, there are 40 peremptory strikes, 20 each side," said DiLucente.

The judge has slated some three weeks for the guilt phase and six weeks for the sentencing phase. Alternates are especially important for a trial of this expected length, according to DiLucente.

"Because this is going to be a very long case and there are hardships that come up: medical or there could be issues involving work perhaps. If it goes on for a very long time, lots of different issues could arise," DiLucente said.