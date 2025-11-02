Pittsburgh Steelers force six turnovers in 27-20 victory over Indianapolis Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in the win column with a 27-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Before today's defeat against the Steelers, the Colts had only lost one game this season.

With the win, Pittsburgh bounces back from two straight losses and improve to 5-3 on the season.

The Steelers defense returned to form in the win over Indianapolis forcing six turnovers, including intercepting Colts quarterback Daniel Jones three times.

Joey Porter Jr interception is the SIXTH Indy turnover of this game.

T.J. Watt, Brandin Echols, and Derrick Harmon all recovered Indianapolis fumbles while Payton Wilson, Jack Sawyer, and Joey Porter Jr. had interceptions for the Steelers.

Jonathan Taylor was held mostly in check by the Steelers, who limited the Colts running back to 45 rushing yards in the win. Taylor entered Sunday's game as the NFL's leading rusher.

Steelers made stopping both Jonathan Taylor AND Tyler Warren their top priorities heading into this game



Taylor so far 11 carries 45 yards

Warren so far 3 catches for 11 yards

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 25 of 35 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown in the win. Rodgers completed passes to nine different players.

Up next for the Steelers is a road trip to Los Angeles as Pittsburgh will face the Rams next week in a primetime Sunday Night Football matchup.

Kickoff next Sunday is set for 8:20 p.m. at SoFi Stadium.