Steelers training camp opens today. Here's what to know if you want to go.

Training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers opens on Tuesday, when players are expected to report to Saint Vincent College ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Steelers training camp is a marquee event for the college in Latrobe, which is hosting the team for the 59th consecutive season, as fans from all over the country descend on the Westmoreland County city to watch their beloved black and gold.

This is the first training camp since 2007 that Pittsburgh is at Saint Vincent College with someone other than Mike Tomlin as the head coach, after Mike McCarthy was hired in January.

Here's everything to know about Steelers training camp.

How to watch

The first of 14 practices open to the public is set for Wednesday at 11:20 a.m. The practices are free, but fans are required to register for a ticket. Parking lots open at 8:15 a.m., with gates opening at 8:30 a.m.

Free parking is also available. The lot entrance is located at the intersection of Saint Vincent Drive and Brouwers Road.

The first padded practice is on Aug. 3, while the annual "Friday Night Lights" practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium is set for 6 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Steelers training camp practices