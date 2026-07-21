Saint Vincent College ready to host Steelers training camp

Steeler Nation, we've got one question for you: Are you ready for some football? Well, Saint Vincent College certainly is.

In just one week, players will be reporting to training camp in Latrobe, and the excitement is building for another Steelers season.

Just last month, preparations kicked into high gear for the Steelers' summer training camp at Saint Vincent College, with new grass being put in on their fields and a blessing being bestowed on the sod.

And on Tuesday morning, lines were being drawn, fencing was being put up, equipment was being moved into place, and folks like Saint Vincent College President Father Paul Taylor were on the move and busy with last-minute preparations.

"Saint Vincent has been doing this since 1966," said Father Paul. "We are full-on partners with the Steelers and with the Rooney family to make sure that our team, the Steelers, get ready for a run at the Lombardi. That's the main goal, right? And we know that every Lombardi has begun here at Saint Vincent. So we want this to be as great as possible for the Steelers to do that."

Father Paul says that not only are they excited to welcome the team back, but they are also excited to welcome fans back to campus.

As usual, camp will be free, but fans must register for a free ticket to attend the public practices. Free parking is available. The lot entrance is located at the intersection of Saint Vincent Drive and Brouwers Road. ADA parking is available in the Fred Rogers Center lot, and a disabled parking placard must be displayed.

The biggest change from last year to this year is that most practices open to the public will be in the morning now and not the afternoon, starting at 11 a.m., with gates opening at 8:30 a.m.

And the typical Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium will actually happen this year, not on Friday but on Saturday, Aug. 8, starting at 6 p.m.

Above all, Father Paul says the Saint Vincent community is thrilled for camp and for the coming year.

"Any predictions of the season?" asked KDKA's Chris DeRose.

"Wins," Father Paul said. "I predict wins. I think it is exciting. We have a new coach, we have a great quarterback with Super Bowl experience, who's announced that this is his last season. So, he is really motivated. I think that there is the talent and motivation and now just putting it together at training camp for the season is the key."

If you would like more information on Steelers training camp, go to Saint Vincent's website.

Steelers training camp schedule