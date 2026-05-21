Pittsburgh Steelers announce 2026 training camp schedule. Here's when fans can see the team

While summer is still around the corner, it's never too early to start thinking about Steelers' football, and on Thursday, the team released its 2026 training camp schedule.

Players will officially report to Saint Vincent College for the 59th year on Tuesday, July 28.

Just one day later, the team will hold its first open practice on July 29.

This will be the first time since 2007 that the Steelers will head to Latrobe with someone other than Mike Tomlin as the head coach. Tomlin stepped down following the conclusion of last season, and the team tapped Pittsburgh native Mike McCarthy as his replacement.

Here are the notable training camp dates:

Monday, August 3: The first padded practice will happen at 11 a.m., and it will be open to the public.

Saturday, August 1: The Steelers will announce their 2026 Hall of Honor class as part of the NFL's Back Together weekend.

Saturday, August 6: Annual night practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium will take place at 6 p.m.

Thursday, August 13: The Steelers will play their first preseason game at Acrisure Stadium against the Green Bay Packers at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, August 18: The Steelers will break camp and continue the rest of the preseason, which will see games against the New York Jets on Friday, August 21, and the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, August 27.

Admission to the public practices at Saint Vincent College is free, but a mobile ticket is required. Steelers season ticket holders will get early access via Ticketmaster on Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m., waitlist members will be given access at 11:30 a.m., and the general public can get tickets at 1 p.m.

The full schedule for Steelers Training Camp can be found on their website here.