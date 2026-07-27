Steelers training camp brings big crowds, economic boost to Latrobe-area businesses

As Saint Vincent College prepares for the Pittsburgh Steelers to arrive for training camp this week, businesses in Latrobe and Unity Township, Westmoreland County, are also getting ready for the annual influx of players, coaches and thousands of fans.

Sharky's Café, the self-proclaimed unofficial sports bar of training camp that sits just a few long snaps away from campus, is ready for the hungry and the thirsty fans of Steeler Nation.

Johnathan Heiple, the general manager of Sharky's, says this is the busiest time of the year for them. He says they see their business jump 30% to 40% during camp each year, and they are both a team favorite and a fan favorite.

"We are going to be prepared for practice ending at 1 p.m. We expect everyone to be here right when that ends. Extra people in, extra cooks, extra servers, extra bartenders. Just like the sales, we staff about 30% to 40% more. It's just nonstop; from 11 a.m. when we open up, realistically, it's just nonstop, but when that practice ends at 1 p.m., we get a flood. There's not an empty seat in the house."

Heiple also owns the nearby Meadows frozen custard shop, and he says not only do fans and players like it, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers seems to come by almost daily when he is in town.

"It's really nice that the whole team enjoys Sharky's, but he personally enjoys the Meadows, too."

And it is not just restaurants; hotels in the area like the Spring Hill Suites in Latrobe say training camp means a lot of heads in beds.

Jocelyn Conrad, director of sales at Spring Hill, says that they are sold out for most of camp and have been for the last few months.

"When the practices are in the morning, people are coming in the night before, and then they make a day of it, which obviously leads to staying that following night, so we do see a lot more multi-day reservations when the practice is in the morning."

The public practices are free to attend, but you must reserve a free ticket online. The first practice at Saint Vincent College that's open to the public will be Wednesday, starting at 11 a.m., with gates opening at 8:30.