Steelers release 2023 training camp schedule

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers released their 2023 training camp schedule on Thursday.

Players will report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on July 26. The first public practice is scheduled for July 27 at 1:55 p.m. The first padded practice is scheduled for Aug. 1.

The most anticipated date, the Friday Night Lights practice, will kick off at the Latrobe Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4.

The final public practice will be on Aug. 17.

Admission for open practices is free for Steelers Nation, but fans have to have a mobile ticket.

The Steelers said season ticket holders and waitlist members will be offered tickets first through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. respectively on June 27. The remaining tickets will go up for grabs at noon.

The Steelers said it will be the 56th year they hold training camp at St. Vincent College.