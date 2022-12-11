Watch CBS News
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett leaves game with concussion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is out for the rest of the game against the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion. 

The Steelers tweeted Pickett is now in concussion protocol and ruled out for the remainder of the game. 

The announcement came about 20 minutes after the team said he was evaluated for a potential concussion after a tackle but was cleared to return. It's unclear what changed between going back in and getting pulled.

It's the rookie quarterback's second concussion of the season. 

Mitch Trubisky was put in as quarterback and has already thrown two interceptions. 

At the end of the first half, Baltimore led 13-7. 

First published on December 11, 2022 / 1:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

