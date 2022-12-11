Steelers QB Kenny Pickett leaves game with concussion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is out for the rest of the game against the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion.

The Steelers tweeted Pickett is now in concussion protocol and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

QB Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol. He has been ruled OUT for the remainder of today’s game. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 11, 2022

The announcement came about 20 minutes after the team said he was evaluated for a potential concussion after a tackle but was cleared to return. It's unclear what changed between going back in and getting pulled.

It's the rookie quarterback's second concussion of the season.

Pickett is OFFICIALLY OUT for the rest of the game. This would be Picketts 2nd concussion this season. @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) December 11, 2022

Mitch Trubisky was put in as quarterback and has already thrown two interceptions.

At the end of the first half, Baltimore led 13-7.