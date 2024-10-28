Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants set for Monday Night Football matchup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Steelers and Giants are set to square off for a primetime matchup tonight on Monday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium.

Mike Tomlin's Steelers squad heads into tonight's game with a 5-2 record having won their last two games with a 32-13 victory over the Raiders and a 37-15 primetime win vs. the Jets a week ago.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium and the Steelers will be wearing their black and gold color rush uniforms.

Quarterback Russell Wilson got his first start of the season last week for the Steelers, taking over for Justin Fields, who led the team to a 4-2 start through the first six games of the year.

Wilson and the Steelers had a slow start against the Jets last Sunday night before rattling off 31 unanswered points en route to the victory. Rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop got the momentum swinging Pittsburgh's way with two interceptions.

Wide receiver George Pickens had one of, if not his best game of the season last week with five catches for 111 yards and a touchdown and running back Najee Harris has crossed the 100-yard mark on the ground in back-to-back weeks.

The Giants are 2-5 this season and enter tonight's game having lost their last two games, falling 17-7 to the Bengals and 28-3 to the Eagles.

Quarterback Daniel Jones has played drastically better on the road this year, passing for six touchdowns and no interceptions away from MetLife Stadium. At home, Jones has yet throw a touchdown pass and has also been intercepted four times.

Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence leads the NFL with nine sacks headed into tonight's game.

The Steelers' run of success at home on Monday Night Football

When the Steelers play home games on Monday Night Football, things seem to go well.

Pittsburgh has won 21 straight Monday Night Football games at home, dating back to 1992.

The last time Pittsburgh lost a Monday Night Football game at home was during the 1991 season when they fell 23-20 to tonight's opponent, the New York Giants, at Three Rivers Stadium.

With Mike Tomlin at the helm of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team has amassed an impressive 20-3 overall record on Monday Night Football.