Najee Harris' first 100-yard rushing game this season lifts Steelers to 32-13 win over Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KDKA) -- Najee Harris finally found his form after a slow start to the season, rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown Sunday to lift the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 32-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Harris exceeded 100 yards for the first time since ending last season with back-to-back such performances. He rushed for 1,000 yards in his first three seasons but entered this game averaging 3.3 yards per carry this year.

Quarterback Justin Fields added 59 yards on the ground and two TDs, though he passed for just 145 yards. Fields' hold on the starting job had come into question after recent subpar performances and Russell Wilson being activated for the first time this season after being out with a calf injury.

Pittsburgh (4-2) stopped a two-game skid with its highest-scoring game since beating Cincinnati 34-11 last Dec. 23. The Steelers entered ranked 26th in scoring offense, with an 18.4-point average.

Their defense, which gave up 803 yards in losses the past two weeks, returned to early-season form when the first three opponents gained just allowed just 687 yards combined. Pittsburgh held the Raiders (2-4) to 275 yards, and four-time All-Pro T.J. Watt forced two fumbles and had two tackles for loss.

Second-year Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell, making his first start in place of the benched Gardner Minshew, opened the game 4 for 4 for 55 yards to lead a touchdown drive. But O'Connell failed to build on that, finishing 27 of 40 for 227 yards, and his interception midway through the fourth quarter set up a Pittsburgh TD and 29-7 lead, much to the delight of thousands of Terrible Towel-waving fans who made this seem like a Steelers home game.

The Raiders played without their top two receivers — Davante Adams (hamstring) and Jakobi Meyers (ankle) — as well as running back Zamir White (groin). Adams could be traded this season, though coach Antonio Pierce said Wednesday that he still considered Adams a Raider.

Pittsburgh let a victory slip away a week ago when the Dallas Cowboys scored with 20 seconds left. There would be no such drama this time, largely thanks to the Raiders' mistakes.

A fumble gave the Steelers possession deep in Raiders territory late in the second half. A third-down stop by Las Vegas was negated by a roughing-the-passer penalty, leading to Fields' 3-yard touchdown run that put the Steelers ahead 12-7.

In the third quarter, a blocked punt set up a Steelers field goal, and another roughing call led to a touchdown and a 22-7 lead.

O'Connell's fourth-quarter interception that led to Fields' second TD run and ended any doubts.

INJURIES

Steelers: C Zach Frazier (ankle) left in the third period.

Raiders: G Dylan Parham (foot) was injured in the first half.

UP NEXT

Steelers: Host the New York Jets on Sunday night.

Raiders: Visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl