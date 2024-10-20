Steelers rally back from 11-point deficit, beat New York Jets 37-15 in primetime matchup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers rallied from an 11-point deficit, beating the New York Jets 37-15 on Sunday night at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers trailed 15-6 but battled back, scoring 31 straight points with the help of a few forced turnovers by the defense. With the win, Pittsburgh improves to 5-2 while the Jets fall to 2-5 on the season.

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson made his first start as a member of the team after being sidelined by a calf injury through the early goings of the season.

Wilson completed 16 of 29 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns in his Steelers debut.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell opened the scoring for the black and gold with a 46-yard field goal before Aaron Rodgers and the Jets scored on their second drive, taking a 7-3 lead.

Boswell drew the Steelers within a point, making the score 7-6 with another field goal with 8:20 left in the first half.

Rodgers linked up with Breece Hall for a 57-yard pass, the team's longest offensive play of the season, setting up field position for another touchdown, taking a 13-6 lead. The point after was originally blocked, but a leverage penalty was called against the Steelers, allowing the Jets to go for and successfully convert a two-point conversion for a 15-6 lead.

Steelers rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop intercepted Rodgers late in the first half, setting up the offense with good field position. Wilson would capitalize, hooking up with George Pickens for a touchdown, heading into halftime trailing 15-13.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Beanie Bishop Jr. #31 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates an interception with Joey Porter Jr. #24 during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

In the second half, Chris Boswell put the Steelers ahead 16-15 with his third field goal of the game.

Midway through the third quarter, Beanie Bishop intercepted his second touchdown of the game and returned it to the Jets' 1-yard line. Jets offensive lineman Xavier Newman was carted off the field with an injury during the play.

The Steelers extended their lead to 23-15 on the first offensive play following the interception with Russell Wilson diving over a pile to cross the goal line.

The Jets offense drove down the field late in the third quarter with a chance to get more points, but the Steelers special teams unit blocked the field goal try, keeping the score at 23-15.

Running back Najee Harris opened the 4th quarter with a long run of 34 yards, getting the Steelers into the red zone. Russell Wilson and the offense capitalized on the field position as Van Jefferson scored a touchdown, giving the team a 30-15 lead with 12:13 left in the game.

A late touchdown from Harris extended the score to 37-15.