Steelers to wear alternate color rush jerseys for Monday night's game vs. New York Giants

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When the Steelers take the field at Acrisure Stadium on Monday night, they will be wearing their alternate color rush uniforms that are decked out in black and gold.

The Steelers are set to host the New York Giants on Monday and will be Pittsburgh's third straight home game that's played at night.

The team has worn the black and gold color rush uniforms nearly a dozen times since they first played in them during the 2016 season.

This will be the first time the Steelers are wearing the black and gold jerseys since late last season when they played the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt looks into the backfield as Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe prepares to snap the ball on Dec. 7th, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay/KDKA

Steelers Vice President of Sales and Marketing Ryan Huzjak says that Monday Night Football promises to deliver an electric atmosphere and that the team is excited to help build on that excitement with the color rush uniforms.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said he likes the all black look of the uniforms and said he thinks it looks "sleek."

Tight end Pat Freiermuth said it gives you something to get excited about and to look forward to when wearing a different uniform for a game.

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward said they uniforms help provide an intensity and that wearing them for night games is a good time to show off some "cool jerseys."

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said he "likes how the yellow pops on the block numbers."

Fans attending Monday's game are encouraged to wear black jerseys and gear.