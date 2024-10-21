Beanie Bishop gets first two career interceptions in Steelers win vs. Jets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop played a big role in Sunday night's 37-15 win over the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Bishop was a nuisance in the secondary, making life difficult for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. He finished the game with six tackles, one tackle for loss, two passes defended, and two interceptions.

The second interception was nearly returned for a touchdown.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Beanie Bishop Jr. #31 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball after an interception during the third quarter against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

Bishop's teammates say he went out and made the plays he needed to make. The Steelers' offense came alive after Bishop's first interception, scoring 31 unanswered points in the game.

"They ran that play, the play that I caught a pick on, they ran that play when they were in Green Bay," Bishop said. "So you know, them obviously acquiring Davante Adams, you know we had that on our mind, just being able to be right there and make plays."

"It's crazy because the play that he made, on those two plays, he actually made those plays in practice," said Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen. "That was the biggest thing. Just telling him that he made those plays because he made them in practice. I couldn't be more proud of him."

Queen added that Bishop's playing of the nickel position comes with a lot of weight and is the hardest position on the field.

"He's doing his job, definitely doing his job," said fellow cornerback Joey Porter, Jr. "He's just really learning. He wants to learn and that's all you can really ask for a rookie. I was in the same position last year."

Porter Jr. said that Bishop "balled out," adding that his two interceptions against Aaron Rodgers is not something a lot of people can say they did.

The Steelers now shift their focus to the other New York team as the Giants are next to come to town with another primetime game set for next week.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. next Monday at Acrisure Stadium.