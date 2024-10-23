Primanti Bros. celebrates Russell Wilson's first win as a Steeler with the DangeRuss Sandwich

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Sunday night at Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers didn't just get a victory over the New York Jets, but Russell Wilson, as he is known to do, cooked.

So much so that the famed Pittsburgh restaurant Primanti Brothers is cooking up a little something in Russ's namesake.

The DangeRuss is now available at all locations and pays homage to a short-lived promotion in Denver while Wilson was the Broncos' quarterback.

"We figured that if Russ was going to cook on Sunday, we should cook this week," said Jim Prezioso, Primanti Bros. "He's already looking better than when he was in Denver and we think our version of his classic sandwich is a little better, too. With fries and slaw, it's certainly a whole lot more Pittsburgh."

The new sandwich features pepperoni, salami, ham, and bacon, topped with provolone cheese, fries, coleslaw, and tomato.

Along with being a fun promotion to celebrate the Steelers starting quarterback, it will also be for a good cause.

For each and every DangeRuss sold, $1 from the proceeds will be donated to UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation for as long as Russ is the Steelers quarterback.

"The DangeRuss Sandwich is the latest addition to our gameday menu," said Prezioso. "But we're most excited about the opportunity to raise funds for the UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation. Russ has always supported children's hospitals wherever he's played – and we are honored to continue to bring attention to the great work of our local team of doctors, nurses, and support staff that care for Pittsburgh's youngest fans."

Primanti Brothers said that the DangeRuss will be available for a limited time and updates on its availability will be posted to the restaurant's social media pages.