Steelers enter Week 3 matchup against New England Patriots with several defensive injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2025 home opener ended in a 31-17 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, and now the team must course-correct ahead of a Week 3 matchup with the New England Patriots.

Head coach Mike Tomlin recounted his team's Week 2 performance and described the game and ensuing result as "less than stellar," saying a turnover in the red zone and rookie running back Kaleb Johnson's misplay of the ball on a kick return were key moments that swung the game in Seattle's favor.

Johnson's costly miscue has led Tomlin to remove the rookie from kick return duties for the time being.

"I'm certainly going to give him an opportunity to work his way back from that error, I believe in his talent, he's a sharp young man, a hard worker, but he has to earn himself back into that position," Tomlin said.

Candidates to replace Johnson on kick return have not been determined.

The opposition

The Patriots are led by a new coaching staff this season, but have veteran NFL head coach and former Steeler, Mike Vrabel, leading the squad.

"We've competed against Mike over the years, and I see some characteristics in all three phases of the game that look highly familiar," Tomlin said, adding that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is a familiar face to the Steelers defense after playing against McDaniels several times over the years, too.

New England is led by quarterback Drake Maye, whom Tomlin characterized as a player with mobility that the Steelers will need to gameplan for. Additionally, the Patriots have three "capable" running backs and a "deep wide receiver room," led by veteran pass catcher Stefon Diggs.

On defense, a reformed front seven has allowed the team to lead the league in sacks (9.0) through the first two weeks of the season.

Injuries

Defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk has been ruled out with a high ankle sprain, which could sideline him for "weeks," Tomlin said. Linebacker Alex Highsmith is also out with a "lesser significant" ankle sprain.

Safety DeShon Elliot, defensive lineman Derrick Harmon and cornerback Joey Porter Jr.'s statuses were described as "questionable at best" heading into Week 3, Tomlin said.

The Steelers travel to Foxborough, Massachusetts, for an AFC clash with the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. The kick-off is set for 1 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on KDKA-TV.