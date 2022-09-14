Steelers RB Najee Harris plans to play Sunday against Patriots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Steelers running back Najee Harris said he expects to play against the Patriots after he injured his foot.

Harris told reporters Wednesday that he's OK and anticipates playing Sunday after he left the game against the Bengals with a foot injury and didn't return.

Najee Harris said he is “OK” and that he plans to play Sunday against the Patriots @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) September 14, 2022

Tomlin was optimistic about Harris' status a day earlier, saying he'll be watched in practice to gauge his game-time status. Harris did not reaggravate any injury he suffered during training camp, Tomlin said Tuesday.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported tests on Harris' foot came back negative and a source believed he'd be good to go in Week 2.

While it's good news for offense, Tomlin said the Steelers will be without defensive star T.J. Watt. Watt is reportedly suffering from a torn pec muscle, but did not tear the tendon, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport said on Twitter. The rehab process is expected to take about six weeks and then Watt could return without having surgery.

You can catch the Steelers-Patriots game on KDKA-TV. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.