Report: Steelers' Najee Harris 'should be good to go' against Patriots after injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers reportedly received some good injury news on Najee Harris.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there is a belief that the team's star running back "should be good to go" for Sept. 18's game against the New England Patriots. Schefter reported that tests on Harris' foot came back "negative" on Monday.

Tests today on Steelers’ RB Najee Harris’ foot injury came back negative and there is a belief that, according to a source, he “should be good to go” Sunday vs. the Patriots. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2022

Harris left Sunday's win against the Bengals with a foot injury and did not return.