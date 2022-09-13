Mike Tomlin: T.J. Watt will not play against the Patriots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Following a sloppily-played but equally-thrilling season opener, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-0 heading into their week two matchup against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Sunday's 1:00 PM meeting, which can be seen on KDKA-TV, will be Pittsburgh's home opener.

Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media earlier today about a number of topics as he prepares his team for another tough test.

The biggest question marks heading into week two were the statuses of running back, Najee Harris, and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, T.J. Watt.

Tomlin began his presser by praising his squad for a "gritty" victory over Cincinnati. Highlighting the win in the turnover battle, Tomlin praised his defense for fighting against Joe Burrow and company and earning five turnovers on defense.

Of course, Tomlin touched on Bill Belichick's successful tenure in New England and the level of preparedness he and his team bring week in and week out. Tomlin talked about Mac Jones' promising ability as a second-year signal caller.

Tomlin also liked what he saw from his offense, which remains a work in progress.

"It's no secret we're transitioning and gaining cohesion in that group, with young players or players that are new to us," Tomlin said. "I thought we did some good things, considering the variables."

When asked about his team's offensive output, Tomlin was impressed and not necessarily concerned with a lack of downfield passes while on offense with Trubisky, saying the lack of penalties and turnovers were positive points on offense.

Touching on the aforementioned injuries, T.J. Watt will not suit up in week two but Tomlin remains optimistic while awaiting his official diagnosis regarding his alleged torn pectoral. He also said they are in a better place now with Watt than they were after the game.

"That's why I don't always say too much after games, even though there might be speculation out there," Tomlin said. "I can definitively say T.J. won't play this week, but I won't make any commitments beyond that. We're encouraged and will continue to look at the situation. We're going to do what's appropriate," Tomlin added.

While Watt is out, Tomlin said he was encouraged by the presence of newly-acquired linebacker Malik Reed, citing the 700 snaps he's played on defense while in Denver.

Other players will need to step up on defense in Watt's absence. One of those players is veteran linebacker Devin Bush. Bush played well during week one, Tomlin added, saying he played "varsity football," which was expected of him.

Center Mason Cole suffered an ankle injury, but Tomlin suggested it was not too serious and expected him to be available for Sunday.

Tomlin was very optimistic regarding the status of Najee Harris, saying he will be watched in practice this week to gauge his game-time status by Sunday. Harris did not reaggravate any injury he suffered during training camp, Tomlin said.

"It's good to be young," Tomlin said with a chuckle while addressing Harris' status. "But he's going to have to practice and prove his readiness."

You can catch the Steelers-Patriots game this Sunday on KDKA-TV. Kick-off is set for 1 PM.