Steelers vote Minkah Fitzpatrick MVP

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was voted MVP by his teammates.

The Steelers said Fitzpatrick is only the fourth safety since 1969 to snag the MVP award.

.@minkfitz_21 was voted the 2022 Team MVP by his teammates 💪



Fitzpatrick is currently tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions, and if that holds up, he'd be the first Steeler to lead the league in interceptions since Mel Blount in 1975.

Fitzpatrick has been with the Steelers since he was acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Linebacker T.J. Watt had won the team MVP award in each of the past two seasons.