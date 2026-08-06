Pittsburgh Steelers unveil initial depth chart ahead of 2026 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have unveiled the team's initial depth chart ahead of the 2026 season.

The Steelers are in their second week of training camp at Saint Vincent College under new head coach Mike McCarthy, and ahead of the first preseason game next Thursday, Mason Rudolph is listed as the backup quarterback on their depth chart.

Aaron Rodgers, who said this will be his final season, leads the depth chart at the quarterback position and could see more snaps this preseason.

Jaylen Warren leads the depth chart at the running back position with Kenneth Gainwell having left for Tampa Bay in free agency. Rico Dowdle, Kaleb Johnson, Lew Nichols, Travis Homer and Eli Heidenreich round out the depth chart at running back.

DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman are joined by Roman Wilson at the receiver position starting lineups, followed by Ben Skowronek, Germie Bernard and Kaden Wetjen.

First-round draft pick Max Iheanachor is listed as the team's backup right tackle.

Pittsburgh's defense is expected to continue with its traditional 3-4 formation and its linebacker corps appears as if it will be similar to last season.

T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson are expected to be backed up by Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer.

Free agent signing Jaquan Brisker is listed as a starter at the safety position alongside DeShon Elliott.

The Steelers will get their preseason started next Thursday when they host the Green Bay Packers at 7 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.