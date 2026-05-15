Pittsburgh Steelers sign 2026 first-round pick Max Iheanachor

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed 2026 first-round draft pick Max Iheanachor to a four-year contract, the team announced on Friday.

Iheanachor was one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2026 draft class. He started 31 of 32 career games for the Arizona State Sun Devils and earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors in 2025.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy praised the offensive tackle's steady rise during the evaluation process.

"I'm very excited about Max," McCarthy said. "He's great for us. A stud of a young man. Throughout the process, you heard about him a little bit early, and he just kept growing and growing and growing through the evaluation. He kept climbing up our board. We were excited that he was there."

Iheanachor said he is eager to compete as he joins a young offensive line group in Pittsburgh.

"I am really excited for the opportunity," he said. "We have a really young O-line room. Getting ready to come in and compete. I am ready."

He added that he plans to approach his rookie season with a learning mindset.

"A guy that is going to come in and work hard," Iheanachor said. "Still be a sponge. I am ready to learn. Whatever it is, I am willing to do. I am ready to compete. Come in and just work hard."

Iheanachor was born in Nigeria and moved to California when he was 13 years old. He did not play football growing up, instead spending his time on the soccer field.

His first time playing organized football was in 2021 for East Los Angeles College, a junior college in California.

"When I first started, honestly, I knew it was going to be hard," he said. "But obviously, the vision was there. I knew it was going to be hard. Just try to get better every day, and just put your head down and work. Just work every day. That was my whole motive."