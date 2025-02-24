Steelers announce first-ever fan cruise

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Monday that the team's first-ever fan cruise will set sail in May 2026.

The experience will feature interactive activities with many former Steelers players, including Dermontti Dawson, Keith Gary, Louis Lipps, and Walter Abercrombie, with others also expected to attend.

Fans can expect autograph sessions, beach parties, group dinners, meet-and-greets, pool parties, and more, per an accompanying press release from the team.

The cruise will embark from Miami, Florida, on May 19, 2026, where fans will stay aboard the Norwegian Escape Ship for a six-day, five-night stay that includes stops in the Bahamas and Mexico before returning to Miami.

"We're excited to partner with Seaside Events to create this unforgettable voyage for Steelers Nation," said Ryan Huzjak, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Steelers. "The Steelers Fan Cruise will provide our fans with a unique opportunity to bond over their love for the Steelers, meet Steelers greats, explore tropical destinations, and enjoy the luxury amenities of the Norwegian Escape Ship."

"We're honored to partner with the Steelers to launch the Steelers Fan Cruise and create lifelong memories for all die-hard Steelers fans," said Robert Chamberlin, CEO of Seaside Events, the organization operating and facilitating the event. "We pride ourselves on creating memorable events at sea. This cruise presents an exciting way for fans and former players to bond together while exploring new destinations."

Fans interested in learning more about the cruise can visit this link.