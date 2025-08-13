Steelers wrap up final practice of training camp at Saint Vincent College

Training camp at Saint Vincent College is a wrap for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers was on the field for the Steelers on Tuesday. His leg needed to be wrapped but he did practice and head coach Mike Tomlin said it was nothing significant.

Rodgers said he had a blast at the Saint Vincent training camp experience, not just working on various parts of the game plans, but also getting to know the new group of teammates.

The veteran quarterback also had some high praise for some of the skill players he'll be playing alongside coming up this fall.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 9: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during a NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Everbank Stadium on August 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. Logan Bowles / Getty Images

"I think I'm playing a little bit better," Rodgers said. "I feel comfortable in the offense and DK and I have been getting on the same page a little more frequently, which helps. You know, we've had some injuries, obviously. Calvin's been out for a while, so we'd love to get him back, but it gives opportunities for other guys. I think Scotty's done a nice job and made a lot of plays for us. I think Roman's starting to feel confident in what he's doing. I love the tight ends. I think you're getting a lot of production out of those guys. Again, with Jonnu out, one guy I'd love to single out is Connor. Connor does the right thing every time. He's a really smart football player and the smartest players are the best players, so he's the kind of guy you feel right confident that you can put him in there at any time and know he's gonna be on the same page."

Rodgers said he hopes he and his offensive line can be on the same page all season long, too -- in particular with his offensive tackles.

"If you're able to be consistent in this sport, you'll be alright."

Broderick Jones has the assignment of being Rodgers' blindside protector and during the team's first preseason game in Jacksonville, Jones had a solid performance.

The offensive line has been a topic of discussion the entire preseason, mainly because it's the first time the starters have been back together on the line in a year and also because there's a level of concern about their size and lack of depth.

The line held a clean pocket for quarterback Mason Rudolph on Saturday while facing Jacksonville's starting defense as the Steelers closed out the opening drive for a touchdown.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 12: Broderick Jones #77 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on June 12, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

"It was alright," Jones said. "You know, it's always things you can clean up here and there, but for the most part, I thought we were in sync. I think we're starting to gel, just as a whole unit. We've just got to continue to trend in the right way and continue to lock in and focus on the things we can focus on and do what we can and just continue to play football."

Jones says he has one main goal for himself this season.

"Consistency," Jones said. "That's it, consistency. That's all football is about. If you're able to be consistent in this sport, you'll be alright."

"Every ounce of me wants to be out there."

Meanwhile, it was confirmed Tuesday that rookie quarterback Will Howard will not need surgery, but is still likely to be out of the lineup until the beginning of the regular season with a broken bone in his hand.

Howard, who was having a very solid first camp, says he's trying to make the most out of a bad situation.

"It sucks," Howard said. "Every ounce of me wants to be out there playing and I'm just kind of, sitting here doing nothing and it kills me. Especially on something what felt dumb, to me, you know, as a freak accident. Things happen and it's about how you respond to it and how you handle the adversity. I wish I could go back and change it and I wish I could be out there playing, but the fact of the matter is it happened and I've got to continue to stay locked in and make sure I'm still on my stuff and locked in during meetings and during practice and still getting all the mental reps because this time is still important for me and although I'm not getting the physical reps, I need to continue to get the mental reps if I want to continue to on the trajectory that I was on."

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 10: Will Howard #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin K. Aller / Getty Images

The Steelers are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium for the team's second preseason game.

KDKA's coverage for the game begins at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff at 7:00 p.m.