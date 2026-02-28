Steelers fans divided on Mike McCarthy hire, lean toward replacing Aaron Rodgers, according to new poll

Should the Pittsburgh Steelers pursue quarterback Aaron Rodgers for a second season in the Steel City? Are fans satisfied with Mike McCarthy as the team's newest head coach?

These were a few questions posed to Steelers and NFL fans, according to data from a new Quinnipiac University Sports Poll released on Friday. The survey was conducted in collaboration with the Quinnipiac University School of Communications.

Steelers fans are are left to wait and see if Aaron Rodgers will return for a 22nd NFL season or retire, but a majority of polled fans believe it is time for a fresher, perhaps younger signal caller.

Fifty-one percent of Steelers fans think the team should try to replace Rodgers with a different quarterback, while 32% think the team should keep Rodgers as their starting quarterback, with 17% not offering an opinion.

Among NFL fans overall, 40% think the Steelers should try to replace him with a different quarterback, while 31% think the Steelers should keep Rodgers as their starting quarterback, with 29% not offering an opinion.

"Aaron Rodgers does not seem interested in stepping away from the NFL just yet, and the Steelers have expressed interest in re-signing him. Fans, on the other hand, are not showing that same level of confidence in the quarterback," said Brittani Webb, Ph.D., assistant professor of media studies at the Quinnipiac University School of Communications.

Fans weigh in on Mike McCarthy hire

Four in 10 Steelers fans think the team made the right move hiring Mike McCarthy as the next head coach, while 31% think the team made the wrong move, with 29% not offering an opinion.

Among NFL fans overall, 39% think the Steelers made the right move hiring McCarthy, while 24% think the team made the wrong move, with 37% not offering an opinion.

"While there is broad respect across the NFL for Super Bowl-winning coach Mike McCarthy, he still has a lot to prove to Steelers fans in this post-Tomlin era," Webb said.