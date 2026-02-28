Steelers GM says he expects a faster Rodgers resolution this year as QB weighs return or retirement

With Aaron Rodgers undecided on whether to return for a 22nd season in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers are anticipating quicker clarity about their quarterback situation this time.

General manager Omar Khan said he doesn't have a deadline in mind for determining if the team will need to look elsewhere. Though Rodgers put off retirement last year to play for coach Mike Tomlin, the hiring of Mike McCarthy as Tomlin's successor has increased the chance of Rodgers returning because of the 13 seasons he played for McCarthy with the Green Bay Packers.

"He knows how we feel, and we know how he feels about us," Khan said at the league's scouting combine in Indianapolis. "There's a mutual respect there."

After being released by the New York Jets, Rodgers had serious talks with the Minnesota Vikings before they decided to move ahead with J.J. McCarthy last year. Rodgers ultimately waited until June to join the Steelers. They won the AFC North with a 10-7 record but lost their seventh straight playoff game since the 2016 season.

"I think the circumstances are a little different, but just conversations that we had, I think neither side wants to have this drag on like we did last year," Khan said.

The Steelers remain high on their 2025 sixth-round draft pick, Will Howard, who spent most of his rookie season on injured reserve.

"We're all searching for the next franchise player, the guy who's going to be our quarterback for the next 10 or 15 years. It might be Will. We don't know. We're excited to work with Will," Khan said.