Pittsburgh Steelers cut down roster to 53

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers were busy on Tuesday getting down to the mandatory 53-man roster.

The team made several moves, including trading for Broncos linebacker Malik Reed and Vikings offensive lineman Jesse Davis.

Pittsburgh also released linebacker Marcus Allen, cornerback Justin Layne, defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux, running back Anthony McFarland, and offensive linemen Joe Haeg and Trent Scott, among others.

The full 53-man roster can be found here. Beginning Wednesday, Pittsburgh can sign players to the practice squad.

The Steelers open the season on Sept. 11 at the Bengals.