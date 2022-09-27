Steelers' Cam Heyward kicks off inaugural Cam's Kindness Week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Steelers defensive tackle and team captain Cam Heyward is always giving back to the community. But this week, he's going above and beyond.
He kicked off his first-ever Cam's Kindness Week on Monday.
His first stop was a visit to the Dream Big Studio at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Along with teammate T.J. Watt, he was the celebrity host for their What's in the Box game show with patients and staff.
"It's a time to make others smile, pick others up and help others in the community," Heyward said.
In the coming days, he will also be donating toys, hosting a community cleanup and much more, all as part of the inaugural Cam's Kindness Week.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.