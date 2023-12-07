Watch CBS News
Steelers fall 21-18 to 2-win Patriots on Thursday Night Football

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers lost 21-18 to the New England Patriots on Thursday at Acrisure Stadium. 

Pittsburgh pulled within 21-18 with 11:44 left in the fourth quarter on a one-yard touchdown run from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky but stalled out late in the quarter, dropping a key game to the two-win Patriots. 

The Steelers trailed 21-10 at halftime. 

The Steelers (7-6) play at the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 16. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.   

