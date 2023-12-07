Steelers fall 21-18 to 2-win Patriots on Thursday Night Football

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers lost 21-18 to the New England Patriots on Thursday at Acrisure Stadium.

Pittsburgh pulled within 21-18 with 11:44 left in the fourth quarter on a one-yard touchdown run from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky but stalled out late in the quarter, dropping a key game to the two-win Patriots.

The Steelers trailed 21-10 at halftime.

The Steelers (7-6) play at the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 16.

