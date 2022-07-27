Pittsburgh Steelers' Art Rooney Jr. and Buddy Parker named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Steelers to hold first open practice of 2022 training camp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two Steelers legends are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Vice President Art Rooney Jr. and former coach Buddy Parker are finalists in the coach/contributor category for the Class of 2023.

Rooney was previously the Steelers' personnel director from 1965-86. The team won four Super Bowls while he was the director of personnel. Parker coached the Steelers from 1957-64, compiling a record of 104-75-9.

They were two of 12 coaches and contributors named as finalists on Wednesday by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Aug. 23, the coach/contributor committee will choose one finalist to advance to the selection committee.

The finalists were also announced for the seniors category, but none were Steelers. For a list of all the other finalists in both categories, click here.