Pittsburgh Steelers' Art Rooney Jr. and Buddy Parker named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two Steelers legends are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Vice President Art Rooney Jr. and former coach Buddy Parker are finalists in the coach/contributor category for the Class of 2023.
Rooney was previously the Steelers' personnel director from 1965-86. The team won four Super Bowls while he was the director of personnel. Parker coached the Steelers from 1957-64, compiling a record of 104-75-9.
They were two of 12 coaches and contributors named as finalists on Wednesday by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
On Aug. 23, the coach/contributor committee will choose one finalist to advance to the selection committee.
The finalists were also announced for the seniors category, but none were Steelers. For a list of all the other finalists in both categories, click here.
