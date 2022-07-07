Pittsburgh Steelers' Art Rooney Jr. and Buddy Parker named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Steelers legends are semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Vice President Art Rooney Jr. and former coach Buddy Parker are semifinalists in the seniors and coach/contributor categories for the Class of 2023.

Rooney was previously the Steelers' personnel director from 1965-86. The team won four Super Bowls while he was the director of personnel. Parker coached the Steelers from 1957-64, compiling a record of 104-75-9.

They were two of the 54 seniors, coaches and contributors named as semifinalists on Thursday by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The committees will next name 12 seniors and 12 coaches/contributors as finalists. Those results will be announced on July 27.