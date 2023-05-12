Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 Schedule: Steelers open at home against 49ers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a strong finish to last season, Steelers fans have been waiting to see their team hit the field again.

On Thursday, Pittsburgh released its schedule for the 2023 season. The team is scheduled to play three primetime games, including a Week 2 home matchup against Cleveland on "Monday Night Football."

Mark your calendars. The 2023 schedule is set‼️



— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2023

The full regular-season schedule can be found below:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10, vs. San Franciso, 1 p.m.

Week 2: Monday, Sept. 18, vs. Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24, at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1, at Houston, 1 p.m.

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8, vs. Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Week 6: Bye Week

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22, at LA Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29, vs. Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Thursday, Nov. 2, vs. Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12, vs. Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19, at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26, at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3, vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Week 14: Thursday, Dec. 7, vs. New England, 8:15 p.m.

Week 15: Date/Time TBD, at Indianapolis

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 23, vs. Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31, at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Week 18: Date/Time TBD, at Baltimore

The Steelers will play Tampa Bay, Buffalo and Atlanta in the preseason. They will be on KDKA-TV.