Pittsburgh steel worker to attend joint Congress session amid discussion of U.S. Steel sale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Japan's prime minister is set to speak to a joint session of Congress where there is bipartisan concern about the proposed takeover of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel, Japan's largest steelmaker.

Congressman Chris Deluzio (D-Aspinwall) says he will have a Rob Jones, a U.S. Steel employee as his guest at the joint session.

"We see national security risks here," Rep. Deluzio said during an interview with KDKA-TV's Jessica Guay. "We're going to keep the public drumbeat up to make sure that there's no deal that happens that puts at risk Western Pennsylvania jobs or domestic control of steelmaking, something we need for defense and so many other purposes."

Last month, President Biden publicly questioned the acquisition of the company and the response from steelworkers was positive.

Senator Bob Casey and Senator John Fetterman have also voiced their opposition towards the proposed sale, citing the need to protect union jobs.

Late last year, U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel announced the framework of an all-cash deal worth nearly $15 billion.

The companies say that as part of the agreement, U.S. Steel, which was founded in 1901 by Andrew Carnegie, J.P. Morgan, and Charles Schwab, will keep its iconic name and headquarters in Pittsburgh.

The proposed deal is likely likely to become a political issue in the state's role in the upcoming presidential election as Pennsylvania is a key battleground state.

Former President Donald Trump has already pledged to stop the deal if he were to be elected.