President Biden expected to voice concerns on proposed Japanese purchase of U.S. Steel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- President Biden is expected to release a statement on Nippon Steel's proposed purchase of U.S Steel.

The release of his statement could come as soon as today.

Nippon is Japan's largest steel maker and is set to acquire U.S. Steel in a $14.9 billion deal.

The Financial Times reports that President Biden will make the statement before the Japanese Prime Minister arrives in Washington next month.

Sources tell the paper that President Biden is not expected to say that the transition should be blocked, just that it needs 'serious scrutiny.'

The paper also reports that Nippon will not give up its pursuit of the company even if the president opposes it.