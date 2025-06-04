Crime is down on Pittsburgh's South Side, but the number of vacant storefronts is increasing

While crime is down, business leaders say Pittsburgh's South Side is struggling to make a comeback

While crime is down, business leaders say Pittsburgh's South Side is struggling to make a comeback

The South Side business district has struggled in recent years as the scene of late-night fights and sporadic shootings. Business leaders say crime is down, but the number of vacant storefronts on East Carson Street is growing.

The closing of Nakama, a once hot-ticket sushi restaurant, has raised alarms about the state of the South Side business district and the mounting number of empty storefronts along East Carson Street. Bar owner Rich Cupka knows the reason behind the exodus.

"These business owners have been here for years — decades. They didn't just forget how to run a business. It's because of the crime and the violence and the lawlessness," said Cupka.

Cupka has compiled a list of some 29 bars and restaurants that have closed in recent years because of what he sees as an ineffective response to crime and violence. He says the nighttime incidents of fights and sporadic gunplay have led to the closure of daytime businesses as well.

"All these things have led to where we're at with 35% vacancies, shops closing, and what's worse is there's nobody buying the closed shops, so it's like a downward spiral," Cupka said.

"Even more so than the crime itself, the perception of crime has major detrimental impacts on the economy," said Councilman Bob Charland.

Shootings and fights hit new highs on the South Side two years ago and police responded with barricades and saturation patrols. Charland says the public needs to know the district has become safer and more welcoming. He says there are far fewer incidents and the dedicated police patrol on Thursday to Sunday night is far less militaristic.

"East Carson Street is safe. We patrol it effectively," Charland said.

And while Charland and the South Side business associations put the vacancies at 20%, they concede that number is still far too high. To that end, they say some 14 new leases have been signed by businesses looking to open in the next few months. Owners hope this is the start of a new trend to make South Side a nighttime and daytime destination again.

"Continues to move in the right direction, is able to attract interest from business owners from across the city, be wildly competitive with any other district in the city," said John DeMauro of The Urban Tap.

The closing of Nakama could represent a bottom, but the hope is that South Side will bounce back with new businesses and a new public image to help turn this neighborhood around.