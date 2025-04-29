Club Cafe on Pittsburgh's South Side to reopen under new management

Club Cafe on Pittsburgh's South Side will be reopening under new management several months after closing their doors.

The club had been one of the city's most popular music venues before closing its doors after a run of 25 years.

During their more than two decades in business, Club Cafe hosted a number of big names including John Mayer, Tori Amos, Norah Jones, and others.

The new owners, Keystone Artist Connect announced plans Monday to resurrect Club Cafe under new management.

"We are so honored to own this beautiful piece of history and will make you proud," they said.

Keystone Artist Connect says Club Cafe is a cornerstone of Pittsburgh's indie music scene and they'll have more details about an opening date and plans for bookings in the coming months.