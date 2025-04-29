Watch CBS News
Club Cafe on Pittsburgh's South Side to reopen under new management

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Club Cafe reopening under new management
Club Cafe on Pittsburgh's South Side will be reopening under new management several months after closing their doors. 

The club had been one of the city's most popular music venues before closing its doors after a run of 25 years. 

During their more than two decades in business, Club Cafe hosted a number of big names including John Mayer, Tori Amos, Norah Jones, and others.

The new owners, Keystone Artist Connect announced plans Monday to resurrect Club Cafe under new management. 

"We are so honored to own this beautiful piece of history and will make you proud," they said. 

Keystone Artist Connect says Club Cafe is a cornerstone of Pittsburgh's indie music scene and they'll have more details about an opening date and plans for bookings in the coming months. 

